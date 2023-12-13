49°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders shut out in loss to Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 5-8, and the offense seemed to regress following the bye week as the team suffered a shutout loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by sports columnist Sam Gordon to discuss the game on a short week as the Raiders prepare for Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

