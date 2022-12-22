Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders stun Patriots in wild finish

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team breaks down one of the craziest finishes in NFL history that led to a Raiders win over the Patriots.

Defensive end Chandler Jones was in the right place at the right time and was able to catch a failed lateral that he returned for a walk-off touchdown with no time left on the clock.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team breaks down one of the craziest finishes in NFL history that led to a Raiders win over the Patriots.