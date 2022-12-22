48°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders stun Patriots in wild finish

December 21, 2022 - 5:50 pm
 

Defensive end Chandler Jones was in the right place at the right time and was able to catch a failed lateral that he returned for a walk-off touchdown with no time left on the clock.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team breaks down one of the craziest finishes in NFL history that led to a Raiders win over the Patriots.

THE LATEST
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacke ...
3 Raiders named to AFC Pro Bowl roster
By / RJ

Three players from the Raiders have been selected to participate in the re-imagined Pro Bowl weekend at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.

