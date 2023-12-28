Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders upset Chiefs on Christmas Day

Vegas Nation breaks down the Raiders big win over the Chiefs and looks at the team’s playoff chances entering the game against the Colts on New Year’s Eve.

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) delivered a gift to Raider Nation on Christmas by upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Vegas Nation Host Le’Andre Fox breaks down the big win and how the Raiders’ playoff chances are taking shape as the team gets ready for the Colts in Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve.