Vegas Nation Blitz — State of the Raiders
The Vegas Nation crew takes a look at the Raiders and how to stop their losing streak.
The starting safety expects a large contingent of friends and family to make the 250-mile trek from his hometown on Thursday to cheer against their former favorite team, the Cowboys.
Center Andre James said consistency and hard work are the only things that are going to be able to snap the team, and more specifically the offense, out of the current funk.
Raiders players spoke Tuesday about what playing on Thanksgiving Day means to them as the team looks to halt a three-game losing streak against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.
The dynamics that have led to the Raiders’ three-game losing streak are not new. The same issues were there during the team’s 3-0 start in September.
The NFL announced that the Raiders will play the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 18. It was one of five games that weekend that could have been played on Saturday or Sunday.
Offensive coordinator Greg Olson explained why starting running back Josh Jacobs didn’t get the team’s first carry during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.
A once potent offense has inexplicably fallen off the last three weeks while averaging just 14.3 points per game. No one saw that coming.
A judge ordered the measure Monday after former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs missed a daily test ordered as part of his home arrest in his fatal DUI case.
Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 57.
In the first seven weeks of the season, there were only two outright upsets by underdogs of seven points or more. But there have been nine such upsets in the last four weeks.