Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — State of the Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz - Nov. 23
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2021 - 9:23 pm
 

The Vegas Nation crew takes a look at the Raiders and how to stop their losing streak.

1
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
2
Raiders report: Missing helmet forces first-quarter audible
3
Raiders issues started long before November
4
NFL announces date of Raiders-Browns game
5
Raiders rookie Trevon Moehrig heading home for Thanksgiving
What playing on Thanksgiving means to Raiders
Raiders players spoke Tuesday about what playing on Thanksgiving Day means to them as the team looks to halt a three-game losing streak against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the 1 ...
NFL announces date of Raiders-Browns game
The NFL announced that the Raiders will play the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 18. It was one of five games that weekend that could have been played on Saturday or Sunday.

Los Angeles Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) grits his teeth as he attempts to gain more y ...
Former Raiders fullback dies from ALS
Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 57.