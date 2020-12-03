44°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — The AFC playoff picture

Vegas Nation Blitz ep.31 | The AFC playoff picture
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 9:35 pm
 

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

The Raiders have some ground to make up to make it to the playoffs after losing to the Falcons and the AFC North surging.

