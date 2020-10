The Vegas Nation crew breaks down the latest with the Raiders.

This week’s guest is Ed Graney and Raider alum Jacoby Ford.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports reporter Sam Gordon and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

Coming off a big win and a bye week the Raiders have a tough task with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers coming to Las Vegas.