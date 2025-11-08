Vegas Nation Blitz Week 10 | Raiders Ever So Close vs. Broncos

55°F
November 8, 2025 - 7:02 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, Dominic Lavoie unpacks the fallout from the Raiders 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10. He talks injuries, Lonnie Johnson Jr’s debut, the firing of special teams coach Tom McMahon and more.

Heidi Fang chats with Parking Lot Jack, as he shares his outlook on the future of the Raiders.

