Vegas Nation Blitz Week 11 | Raiders Host Cowboys in Prime Time

Heidi Fang and the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Heidi Fang highlights the feelings of the players heading into their prime-time home game, the possibility of Caleb Rogers stepping up as a starting guard in place of the injured Jackson Powers-Johnson, and key stats in her Week 11 rendition of The Hard Count.

Vinny Bonsignore shares his vision on the “Monday Night Football” action, and Adam Hill Flips the Field to take a look at the Cowboys. Todd Dewey shares the betting lines for the MNF action, and Dominic Lavoie shares the injury update following Friday’s practice.