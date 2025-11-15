64°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz Week 11 | Raiders Host Cowboys in Prime Time

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 11
More Stories
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured out of the pocket by Arizona Cardinals ...
3 things to know about Cowboys: Stellar offense, struggling defense
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for the end zone against Denver Broncos safety Tala ...
NFL Week 11 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) runs on the field during the team’s practice at the ...
Raiders report: Stokes earns praise, new nickname from coordinator
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a penalty flag thrown during the first half of an NFL ...
Carroll struggling with Raiders’ losing campaign: ‘It’s been crappy’
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2025 - 7:55 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Heidi Fang highlights the feelings of the players heading into their prime-time home game, the possibility of Caleb Rogers stepping up as a starting guard in place of the injured Jackson Powers-Johnson, and key stats in her Week 11 rendition of The Hard Count.

Vinny Bonsignore shares his vision on the “Monday Night Football” action, and Adam Hill Flips the Field to take a look at the Cowboys. Todd Dewey shares the betting lines for the MNF action, and Dominic Lavoie shares the injury update following Friday’s practice.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES