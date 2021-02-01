62°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation breaks down Raiders’ linebackers, special teams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 2:36 pm
 
Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) looks to the scoreboard as he heads to the locke ...
Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) looks to the scoreboard as he heads to the locker room for halftime during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Every Monday, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon will give a review of the Raiders’ position groups.

In this episode, they take a look at the linebackers unit and special teams. They dive into analysis on Cory Littleton’s rough start to 2020 in silver and black, Nick Kwiatkoski’s solid numbers in the 12 games he played, how Nicholas Morrow’s stock went up, if the Raiders will retain Raekwon McMillan in the coming season and how new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will have an impact with these players.

Tune in every week for a new positional breakdown and for reaction to any additional marquee moves in what is setting up to be another compelling offseason for the silver and black.

