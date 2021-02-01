Vegas Nation breaks down Raiders’ linebackers, special teams

Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon continue their evaluation of the Raiders' position groups. In this episode, they analyze what the linebackers did well and what needs to improve, how the implementation of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's schemes may help and they also take a look at the Raiders' special teams.

Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) looks to the scoreboard as he heads to the locker room for halftime during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Every Monday, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon will give a review of the Raiders’ position groups.

In this episode, they take a look at the linebackers unit and special teams. They dive into analysis on Cory Littleton’s rough start to 2020 in silver and black, Nick Kwiatkoski’s solid numbers in the 12 games he played, how Nicholas Morrow’s stock went up, if the Raiders will retain Raekwon McMillan in the coming season and how new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will have an impact with these players.

