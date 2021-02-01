Vegas Nation breaks down Raiders’ linebackers, special teams
Every Monday, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon will give a review of the Raiders’ position groups.
In this episode, they take a look at the linebackers unit and special teams. They dive into analysis on Cory Littleton’s rough start to 2020 in silver and black, Nick Kwiatkoski’s solid numbers in the 12 games he played, how Nicholas Morrow’s stock went up, if the Raiders will retain Raekwon McMillan in the coming season and how new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will have an impact with these players.
Tune in every week for a new positional breakdown and for reaction to any additional marquee moves in what is setting up to be another compelling offseason for the silver and black.