Dominic Lavoie and the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Dominic Lavoie and the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Dominic Lavoie goes over injury woes for the Raiders, Vinny Bonsignore outlines his outlook on the Raiders game against the Broncos, and Heidi Fang gives some stats to look for in The Hard Count.

Ed Graney joins the show to go Against The Grain, and Todd Dewey shares odds for player props.