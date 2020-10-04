Vegas Nation Gameday: Can Raiders stop Josh Allen? — WATCH LIVE
The Raiders play the Buffalo Bills at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Vegas Nation Gameday crew breaks down the game.
The Raiders will have to find a way to solve their tackling issues with dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills coming to town.
The teams meet at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in a pivotal game for the Raiders.
The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.