The Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a key AFC West game.

The Raiders will look to redeem themselves from a Week 10 loss to the Chiefs when they play in Kansas City on Sunday. We discuss how the Raiders hope to keep their playoff chances alive with this AFC West matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to escape pressure from Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Vegas Nation crew tells you what will be the key to a Raiders victory and brings you the latest injury update regarding tight end Darren Waller.