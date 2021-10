The Raiders have the chance on prime time to show a national audience if their 3-0 record is for real when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Vegas Nation Gameday Live -- Can the Raiders go 4-0?

Our Vegas Nation team gets you ready for all the action.