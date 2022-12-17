Vegas Nation Gameday — McDaniels vs. Belichick: Raiders ready to host Patriots

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is ready to face his longtime mentor Bill Belichick when the Patriots come to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

McDaniels spent nearly two decades with New England and is excited for the challenge of coaching against his former team in Week 15.