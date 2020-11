The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at the conclusion of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The 5-3 Raiders open the second half of their season hoping to make a playoff run.

They return to Allegiant Stadium to play the Denver Broncos at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.