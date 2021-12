The Vegas Nation crew discusses why the league decide to reschedule this game and what it means for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The NFL has decided to postpone the Raiders game against the Browns from Saturday to Monday after several Browns players landed on the COVID-19 list.

The Vegas Nation crew discusses how the league came to this decision and what it means for the Raiders.