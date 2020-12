The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football over Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders face one of their challengers for a playoff spot in the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.