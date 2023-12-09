44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders expect Maxx Crosby to play against Vikings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2023 - 7:02 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) have five games left in the NFL season.

They begin December against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, who are getting wide receiver Justin Jefferson back from injury. Defensive End Maxx Crosby is expected to play Sunday despite dealing with a knee injury.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey and Vegas Nation Podcast host Heidi Fang to preview the NFL week 14 matchup.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Light it up: Aces taking center stage before Raiders-Vikings
Light it up: Aces taking center stage before Raiders-Vikings
2
Raiders expect star pass rusher to play Sunday, but not left tackle
Raiders expect star pass rusher to play Sunday, but not left tackle
3
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell
4
Raiders mailbag: What should the team ask from Santa this year?
Raiders mailbag: What should the team ask from Santa this year?
5
Sharps take side in Raiders-Vikings game as star receiver returns
Sharps take side in Raiders-Vikings game as star receiver returns
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to keep wins rolling against the Jets in Week 10
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to keep wins rolling against the Jets in Week 10
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders face Miami in Antonio Pierce’s first road game
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders face Miami in Antonio Pierce’s first road game
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders winning streak ends in Miami
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders winning streak ends in Miami
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders battle through adversity for a win
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders battle through adversity for a win
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs