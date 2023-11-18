52°F
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders face Miami in Antonio Pierce's first road game

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-5 and heading out to South Florida to take on Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders are 2-0 since Antonio Pierce took over but they face their first road test against the Dolphins who were on a bye last week.

Vegas Nation and Review-Journal Sports host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders Reporter Vinny Bonsignore and Sports Betting Columnist Todd Dewey to preview the matchup between the Raiders and Dolphins.

