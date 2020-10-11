68°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Gameday: Raiders face tall order against champs — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2020 - 9:00 am
 
Updated October 11, 2020 - 9:02 am

The Raiders face their toughest test of the season when they visit Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The teams meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Raiders will try to get back above .500.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris ...
NFL betting trends for Week 5
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Kansas City has won the last five straight up against the Raiders and is 4-1 ATS in those games. The Chiefs also have covered four straight in the series at home.