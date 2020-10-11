Vegas Nation Gameday: Raiders face tall order against champs — WATCH LIVE

The Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Vegas Nation Gameday crew breaks down the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks at a news conference during Super Bowl LIV media day at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders face their toughest test of the season when they visit Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The teams meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Raiders will try to get back above .500.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.