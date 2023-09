The Raiders enter Bills Mafia territory as they head to Buffalo for NFL week 2 action.

The Raiders enter Bills Mafia territory as they head to Buffalo for NFL week 2 action.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and sports betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news and information as the Raiders look to stay unbeaten early in the season.