Las Vegas, NV
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders head to Kansas City for Chiefs rematch on Christmas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) are getting their second shot at the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The teams will clash on Christmas Day in Kansas City as the Raiders try to hand the AFC West division leaders a late-season loss.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, Sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to discuss the holiday matchup.

