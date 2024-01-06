Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Broncos for final game of season

The Raiders (7-9) have one more opportunity to play together as a team as offseason decisions loom large once the final whistle blows.

The Las Vegas Raiders will end the season the same way it began, taking on the Denver Broncos.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, Sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to discuss the Raiders 2023-24 season finale.