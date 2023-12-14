41°F
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Chargers for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders host their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Raiders (5-8) are coming off a shutout loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the Chargers will be without star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Raiders Reporter Vinny Bonsignore and Sports Columnist Adam Hill to discuss the matchup.

Maxx Crosby offers strong response to notion of shutting it down
Raiders still undecided on which QB will start Thursday
Would Raiders be better off losing their final 4 games?
Raiders ‘still evaluating’ QB options after Vikings loss
Graney: Raiders need complete overhaul on offense as season spirals
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders shut out in loss to Minnesota Vikings
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders expect Maxx Crosby to play against Vikings
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders face Miami in Antonio Pierce’s first road game
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders winning streak ends in Miami
