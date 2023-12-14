Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Chargers for ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Las Vegas Raiders host their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on ‘Thursday Night Football.’

The Raiders (5-8) are coming off a shutout loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the Chargers will be without star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Raiders Reporter Vinny Bonsignore and Sports Columnist Adam Hill to discuss the matchup.