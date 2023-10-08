71°F
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Packers for ‘Monday Night Football’

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) return home to Allegiant Stadium for a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders are looking to get on the right track after a rough month to start the season and have the opportunity to do it in yet another prime-time game.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news information surrounding the team ahead of Monday’s game.

