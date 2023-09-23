Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Steelers for ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season with the world watching their “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season with the world watching their “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and sports betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news and updates as the team prepares for a prime-time matchup.