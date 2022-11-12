39°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders in must-win situation vs Colts

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2022 - 7:16 am
 

The Raiders have found themselves in a must-win situation when it comes to facing the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Colts will be led by a head coach with no previous NFL coaching experience in six-time Pro Bowler Jeff Saturday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our team looks at current issues involving the Raiders offense as the team has placed some key players on injured reserve.

The Colts are on an 8-3 run against the spread as underdogs and a 13-6 ATS streak on the road. The Raiders are on a 2-9 ATS slide as favorites.