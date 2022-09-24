Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to avoid 0-3 start against Titans

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew discusses the urgency the Raiders should play with and if this is a must-win game for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders will look to avoid starting 0-3 for the first time since 2018 when the team takes the field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew discusses the urgency the Raiders should play with and if this is a must-win game for the Silver and Black.