Raiders

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to avoid 0-3 start against Titans

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2022 - 7:08 am
 

The Raiders will look to avoid starting 0-3 for the first time since 2018 when the team takes the field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew discusses the urgency the Raiders should play with and if this is a must-win game for the Silver and Black.

2 Raiders starters out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee
Bettors load up on one side of Raiders-Titans game
Raiders mailbag: Will Derek Carr get cut after this season?
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
NFL betting trends: Week 3 — Raiders, Titans winless straight up and ATS
