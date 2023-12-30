51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to close 2023 with win over Colts

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts with the playoffs hanging in the balance. Can the Raiders end 2023 with a win and improve their postseason chances?

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Raiders Reporter Vinny Bonsignore, Sports Columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting Columnist Todd Dewey to preview the AFC clash.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ star unlikely to play Sunday against Colts; rookie out
Raiders’ star unlikely to play Sunday against Colts; rookie out
2
Raiders mailbag: What’s the process for Pierce being hired full time?
Raiders mailbag: What’s the process for Pierce being hired full time?
3
Raiders corner addresses viral video, Grinch accusations
Raiders corner addresses viral video, Grinch accusations
4
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
5
Raiders spark wave of Super Bowl bets after upset of Chiefs
Raiders spark wave of Super Bowl bets after upset of Chiefs
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons d ...
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders head to Kansas City for Chiefs rematch on Christmas
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders head to Kansas City for Chiefs rematch on Christmas
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Chargers for ‘Thursday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Chargers for ‘Thursday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders expect Maxx Crosby to play against Vikings
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders expect Maxx Crosby to play against Vikings
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders dominate Chargers, prepare for Chiefs
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders dominate Chargers, prepare for Chiefs
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders shut out in loss to Minnesota Vikings
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders shut out in loss to Minnesota Vikings