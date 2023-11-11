Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to keep wins rolling against the Jets in Week 10

In this episode of Vegas Nation: Gameday, Heidi Fang is joined by Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Sam Gordon, sports betting columnist Todd Dewey and super fans Gorilla Rilla, Violator and Señor Raider.

Raiders look to keep wins rolling against the Jets in Week 10

In this episode of Vegas Nation: Gameday, host Heidi Fang is joined by Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Sam Gordon, sports betting columnist Todd Dewey and super fans Gorilla Rilla, Violator and Señor Raider to preview the Raiders against the Jets ahead of their Week 10 contest set for Sunday Night Football.

Also, hear from key players who give their take on who interim head coach Antonio Pierce is as they will look to even their record to 5-5.