Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to keep wins rolling against the Jets in Week 10

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation: Gameday, host Heidi Fang is joined by Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Sam Gordon, sports betting columnist Todd Dewey and super fans Gorilla Rilla, Violator and Señor Raider to preview the Raiders against the Jets ahead of their Week 10 contest set for Sunday Night Football.

Also, hear from key players who give their take on who interim head coach Antonio Pierce is as they will look to even their record to 5-5.

Raiders report: Starting left tackle unlikely to play Sunday
Graney: Raiders’ culture changed with Josh McDaniels firing
Raiders report: Rookie WR ready for challenge of superstar friend
Raiders mailbag: Questions about Aidan O’Connell, offense
‘I enjoy solving problems’: Raiders QB O’Connell shows development
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders take on the Patriots after short week
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Lions before NFL trade deadline
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders name starting QB and Davante Adams’ frustrations
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
