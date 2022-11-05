41°F
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders ready for Jaguars after week in Florida

November 5, 2022 - 7:26 am
 

The Raiders have spent the week in Sarasota, Florida as the team prepares for a Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew discusses an injury Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is trying to shake off and how the Silver and Black need to come out fast and physical against the Jags on Sunday.

