The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down all things Raiders at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders suffered a heartbreaking 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium, and will try to regroup before the Miami Dolphins visit on Saturday.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down all things Raiders at 9 a.m. Sunday.