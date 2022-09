In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew brings you the latest regarding the Raiders’ offensive weapons and how the team can get a win against the Chargers.

The Raiders are just one day away from kicking off the 2022-2023 season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew brings you the latest regarding the Raiders’ offensive weapons and how the team can get a win in SoFi Stadium.