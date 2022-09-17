74°F
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders seek 1st win over Cardinals in home opener

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 7:17 am
 

The Raiders will look to make a statement in the team’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew breaks down what changes need to be made in order for the Raiders to get their first win of the season at Allegiant Stadium.

THE LATEST
Raiders wide receivers Mack Hollins (10), Hunter Renfrow (13) and Davante Adams (17) talk on th ...
Balance will come naturally for Raiders offense
By / RJ

The Raiders have plenty of options on offense and expect to use them all in their home opener against the Cardinals in a 1:25 p.m. Sunday game at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the second half of a NFL football gam ...
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Raiders 2-3 ATS as home favorites
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Cardinals covered their first seven on the road last season. They are 16-6 ATS in the first seven weeks of the season, but were crushed in the opener by the Chiefs.