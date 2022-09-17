Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders seek 1st win over Cardinals in home opener

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our crew breaks down what changes need to be made in order for the Raiders to get their first win of the season at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders will look to make a statement in the team’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

