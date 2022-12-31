Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders’ Stidham in at QB against rival 49ers

The Raiders will give quarterback Jarrett Stidham his first-ever NFL start when the rival 49ers come to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

In this episode of Gameday, Heidi Fang and the Vegas Nation crew preview what’s to come in the game, discuss Derek Carr’s departure, what it means for the future for the Silver and Black and more.