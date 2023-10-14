59°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders take on the Patriots after short week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2023 - 7:06 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) faceoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Coming off of a short week the Raiders are looking to keep the momentum and reach .500.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news information surrounding the team ahead of Monday’s game.

