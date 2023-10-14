Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders take on the Patriots after short week

Coming off of a short week the Raiders are looking to keep the momentum and reach .500.

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) faceoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news information surrounding the team ahead of Monday’s game.