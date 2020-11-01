72°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Gameday: Raiders visit Browns, Baker Mayfield — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 9:00 am
 
Updated November 1, 2020 - 9:01 am

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns welcome the Raiders to Cleveland at 10 a.m. Sunday in a key game for both teams.

The Raiders (3-3) will try to climb back above .500, and the Browns (5-2) will try to remain alive in the AFC North race.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

