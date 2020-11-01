Vegas Nation Gameday: Raiders visit Browns, Baker Mayfield — WATCH LIVE
The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns welcome the Raiders to Cleveland at 10 a.m. Sunday in a key game for both teams.
The Raiders (3-3) will try to climb back above .500, and the Browns (5-2) will try to remain alive in the AFC North race.
The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.