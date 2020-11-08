Vegas Nation Gameday: Raiders visit Chargers in AFC West game — WATCH LIVE

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) runs with the football after catching a pass and eludes Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. The Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

After winning at Cleveland last week, the Raiders will try to keep the momentum going when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m.

The Raiders (4-3) would position themselves for a second-half playoff run with a victory over the Chargers (2-5).

