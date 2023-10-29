49°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Lions before NFL trade deadline

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2023 - 7:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Lions in the team’s second “Monday Night Football” game of the season.

Will the silver and black give the Lions a scare on Halloween eve in Detroit?

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news information surrounding the team ahead of the NFL trade deadline Oct. 31.

THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for Raiders-Lions
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

