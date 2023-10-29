Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Lions before NFL trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Lions in the team’s second “Monday Night Football” game of the season.

Will the silver and black give the Lions a scare on Halloween eve in Detroit?

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news information surrounding the team ahead of the NFL trade deadline Oct. 31.