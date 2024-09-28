79°F
Vegas Nation Gameday — The Silver and Black take on the Browns

The Raiders will be without several key players when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
September 28, 2024 - 7:03 am
 

The Raiders have a shot to break even in the first four games of the season. Dominic Lavoie helps navigate injuries along with Vinny Bonsignore, while Ed Graney goes Against the Grain with the run-game woes.

Heidi Fang crunches numbers in the run game as well in the Hard Count, and Todd Dewey gives us the betting lines after they shifted with the Raiders injury announcements.

