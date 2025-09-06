73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 1 — Shippin’ Up To Foxborough

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 1
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets off a pass during warm ups of their pre-season NFL game ...
QB’s self-belief sparks hopes of Raiders turnaround: ‘He brings a lot’
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during practice at the Intermountain Health Pe ...
Vegas Nation predictions for Raiders’ 2025 season: Is 8 wins possible?
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) speaks with head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline during t ...
Sharp money moves line in Raiders-Patriots season opener
Raiders mailbag: Does WR’s surprise retirement benefit these rookies?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2025 - 7:01 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie helps get you prepped for the Raiders Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots.

Hear from the Raiders brass speaking on Amari Cooper’s retirement, Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill preview this week’s action, Heidi Fang takes us through numbers to watch for, and Todd Dewey shares betting odds for Week 1.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES