Vegas Nation Gameday Week 12 | Browns QB Shedeur Sanders To Start vs. Raiders

Dominic Lavoie and the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders’ matchup against Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie shares reaction from Maxx Crosby and Patrick Graham about facing Shedeur Sanders, as well as the latest injury report and Tre Tucker’s taste in clothes.

Vinny Bonsignore shares his view on the game in Vinny’s Vision, Heidi Fang shares some defensive stats in the Hard Count, and Todd Dewey shares betting lines for the Raiders-Browns. Finally, Adam Hill gives us the lowdown on the Browns in Flip the Field.