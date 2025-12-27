Vegas Nation Gameday Week 17 | Raiders, Giants Battling For Top Draft Pick

Dominic Lavoie and the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders’ matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

To tank or not to tank? Raiders focus on beating Giants, not No. 1 pick

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie takes a look at Eric Stokes’ solid 2025 season, how Geno Smith views fan altercations in light of the DK Metcalf incident, betting lines, and the latest injury report.

Vinny Bonsignore discusses the implications this game can have on the first overall pick in the NFL draft, Heidi Fang shares some key stats, and Adam Hill talks about the Giants ahead of their trip to Vegas.