Vegas Nation Gameday Week 2 — Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh Meet Again

Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team prepare you for the Raiders’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie explores the rivalry between Pete Carrol and Jim Harbaugh, Vinny Bonsignore talks Brock Bowers’ injury, Heidi Fang highlights key stats to look out for, and Adam Hill breaks down storylines to watch for on the Chargers.

Plus, Todd Dewey joins the show to discuss betting numbers for the game.