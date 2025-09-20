Vegas Nation Gameday Week 3 — A Duel In D.C.

Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team prepare you for the Raiders’ game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday morning.

Vegas Nation’s Dominic Lavoie helps get you up to speed ahead of the Raiders game against the Commanders by discussing Terry McLaurin and Ashton Jeanty, with Vinny Bonsignore highlighting Marcus Mariota.

Adam Hill breaks down Dan Quinn’s relationship with Pete Carroll, Heidi Fang showcases stats to look for, and Todd Dewey shares betting numbers for the game.