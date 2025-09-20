79°F
Vegas Nation Gameday Week 3 — A Duel In D.C.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2025 - 7:02 am
 

Vegas Nation’s Dominic Lavoie helps get you up to speed ahead of the Raiders game against the Commanders by discussing Terry McLaurin and Ashton Jeanty, with Vinny Bonsignore highlighting Marcus Mariota.

Adam Hill breaks down Dan Quinn’s relationship with Pete Carroll, Heidi Fang showcases stats to look for, and Todd Dewey shares betting numbers for the game.

