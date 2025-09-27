Vegas Nation Gameday Week 4 — The Raiders Hosting Da Bears

Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

3 things to know about Bears: Could 2024 top pick be hitting stride?

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie shares the story of Rome Odunze and Kyu Blu Kelly, and how their relationship goes all the way back to the halls of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Vinny Bonsignore talks the offensive line, Heidi Fang shares stats to watch out for, Adam Hill spotlights Bears coach Ben Johnson, and Todd Dewey shares the betting lines for Sunday’s action.