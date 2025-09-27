75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 4 — The Raiders Hosting Da Bears

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 4
More Stories
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, right, talks to quarterback Caleb Williams, left, during ...
Raiders-Bears preview: Ben Johnson bowl comes to Allegiant Stadium
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball during the second half of an N ...
3 things to know about Bears: Could 2024 top pick be hitting stride?
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jaly ...
Sharp money moves total on Raiders-Bears Week 4 matchup
Raiders Q&A: Tight end talks expanded role, Bowers’ sense of humor
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2025 - 7:03 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie shares the story of Rome Odunze and Kyu Blu Kelly, and how their relationship goes all the way back to the halls of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Vinny Bonsignore talks the offensive line, Heidi Fang shares stats to watch out for, Adam Hill spotlights Bears coach Ben Johnson, and Todd Dewey shares the betting lines for Sunday’s action.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts during a conversation with back judge Jimmy Russell (82) ...
NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edge for Raiders-Bears
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 4 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

MORE STORIES