Vegas Nation Gameday Week 5 — Raiders With A Chance to Tame The Colts

Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie takes you through the midweek retirement of Colts DB Xavien Howard, Tyler Warren’s strong start and the latest injury updates for Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer and Maxx Crosby.

Vinny Bonsignore shares his outlook for the Raiders’ Week 5 game in Vinny’s Vision, keying in on the run game and Geno Smith dialing back his interceptions, Heidi Fang shares key stats to look for in Ashton Jeanty and others in The Hard Count, Todd Dewey shares betting lines in Follow The Money, and Adam Hill sets his sights on the Colts’ potent defense and passing attack with Daniel Jones in Flip The Field.