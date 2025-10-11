70°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 6 — Taking On The Titans

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 6
More Stories
Tennessee Titans fans during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 5, ...
Raiders-Titans preview: Losing skid must end against NFL doormat
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardin ...
3 things to know about Titans: Can rookie QB build off crazy comeback?
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws during the first half of NFL football game ...
NFL Week 6 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders report: Star TE out Sunday, but Pro Bowl punter could play
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2025 - 7:06 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie highlights Calvin Ridley and Jeffrey Simmons of the Titans, along with sharing the latest injury updates from Friday.

Vinny Bonsignore gives his outlook on a pivotal game for the Raiders season, Heidi Fang joins the show to provide some stats to look for on Sunday, and Todd Dewey shares betting numbers for Week 6 after speaking with a pro bettor.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES