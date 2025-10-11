Vegas Nation Gameday Week 6 — Taking On The Titans

Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

3 things to know about Titans: Can rookie QB build off crazy comeback?

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie highlights Calvin Ridley and Jeffrey Simmons of the Titans, along with sharing the latest injury updates from Friday.

Vinny Bonsignore gives his outlook on a pivotal game for the Raiders season, Heidi Fang joins the show to provide some stats to look for on Sunday, and Todd Dewey shares betting numbers for Week 6 after speaking with a pro bettor.