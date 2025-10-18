59°F
Vegas Nation Gameday Week 7 — Raiders Renewing Rivalry With Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2025 - 7:04 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie shares injury updates on Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby, along with speaking about the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry, and Michael Mayer’s big game against Tennessee.

Vinny Bonsignore shares his keys to the game in order for the Raiders to come away with a win, Heidi Fang shares key stats to watch for in The Hard Count, and Todd Dewey shares betting lines for the Silver and Black’s game against the Chiefs.

