Vegas Nation Gameday Week 7 — Raiders Renewing Rivalry With Chiefs

Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team preview the Raiders’ Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie shares injury updates on Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby, along with speaking about the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry, and Michael Mayer’s big game against Tennessee.

Vinny Bonsignore shares his keys to the game in order for the Raiders to come away with a win, Heidi Fang shares key stats to watch for in The Hard Count, and Todd Dewey shares betting lines for the Silver and Black’s game against the Chiefs.