60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 8 | A Shot for Back-to-Back Wins Against The Chiefs

The Raiders host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
More Stories
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) pushes aside Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate H ...
Raiders-Chiefs preview: Wild rivalry gets renewed Sunday in Las Vegas
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during an NFL football game again ...
NFL Week 8 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman walks on the field during an NFL football game aga ...
How this Raiders receiver went from waiting tables to NFL roster
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders defensive e ...
Raiders, Chiefs reunite with bad blood on both sides: ‘It lights a fire’
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2024 - 7:05 am
 

The Raiders host the perfect 6-0 Kansas City Chiefs, with the Silver and Black holding an opportunity to win consecutive games against their rival and hand Patrick Mahomes the first loss of his career at Allegiant Stadium.

Dominic Lavoie, Vinny Bonsingore and Todd Dewey get you brushed up on Week 8, Heidi Fang gives more stats to look for in The Hard Count, and Ed Graney goes Against The Grain with his takes on the Raiders season.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES