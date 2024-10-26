Vegas Nation Gameday Week 8 | A Shot for Back-to-Back Wins Against The Chiefs

The Raiders host the perfect 6-0 Kansas City Chiefs, with the Silver and Black holding an opportunity to win consecutive games against their rival and hand Patrick Mahomes the first loss of his career at Allegiant Stadium.

Dominic Lavoie, Vinny Bonsingore and Todd Dewey get you brushed up on Week 8, Heidi Fang gives more stats to look for in The Hard Count, and Ed Graney goes Against The Grain with his takes on the Raiders season.